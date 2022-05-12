United Kingdom buys Soviet-era weapons for Ukraine around world

The United Kingdom is purchasing Soviet and Russian weapons to help Ukraine fight Russian invaders.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports with reference to the "Ukrainian military portal".

The Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace stated that his country is looking for Soviet weapons all over the world in order to buy them back and then hand them over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Most [Defense Ministries] and military attaches around the world are looking," the defense minister told reporters during a May 11 visit to Washington.

According to Wallace, Russia is also looking for similar weapons, which may indicate its losses in the war against Ukraine.

"Sometimes we come across Russians, who, by the way, are also looking for reserves in some countries, because they are running out of them quickly," said the British Defense Minister.

According to Wallace, stocks of Soviet-made weapons and military equipment are in 23 countries.

"If you really want to convey this to Ukrainians tomorrow morning so that they can continue to fight, find what they are learning, find what they need," he said.