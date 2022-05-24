French Caesar howitzers are already on front line - Zaluzhny. PHOTOS

The French Caesar SPA is already in use at the front against the Russian invaders.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.







"Caesar" is a new generation self-propelled artillery unit. It makes it possible to hit the enemy at a distance of 20 km or more from the front line with high accuracy. At this distance is the artillery, reserves, and control centers of the enemy. Their destruction reduces the offensive potential of the enemy.

These self-propelled guns are on wheeled chassis, which makes them mobile and maneuverable. The unit is equipped with an automated system of self-tracking and self-targeting. It has a fairly high rate of fire - 5 rounds per minute and high firing accuracy. Several types of 155 mm ammunition used in NATO countries can be used.











Caesar provides crew survivability and comfortable working conditions. It allows to operate on the principle: fire - maneuver - fire.





"Our artillerymen quickly mastered the new SPA, actually in 2-3 hours," Zaluzhny noted.