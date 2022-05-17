Macron promised Zelensky to increase supply of weapons and humanitarian equipment
During a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, President Emmanuel Macron discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.
This is stated by рress service of French leader, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Macron confirmed that weapons deliveries from France will continue and intensify in the coming days and weeks. This also concerns the delivery of humanitarian equipment.
The Presidents discussed the security guarantees that France can provide to Ukraine as part of an international agreement to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.
