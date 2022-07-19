ENG
Russians hit center of Kramatorsk, there are victims. PHOTOS

In the afternoon of July 19, the Russian army struck the center of Kramatorsk.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Facebook page of Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"An attack on the central part of Kramatorsk. There are victims. Specialists of explosive engineering services and rescuers are working on the spot," the mayor wrote.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, said on Facebook that the Russians had previously hit the central part of Kramatorsk with air missiles.

"Currently, it is known about at least one dead civilian. Fires broke out in residential buildings that were at the epicenter of the attack," he wrote.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service, who arrived at the scene, extinguish fires and provide assistance to people.

