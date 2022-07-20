ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7572 visitors online
News Photo War
10 837 22

Russians shelled Saltivka in Kharkiv with "Urahan". Three people died. PHOTO

Three people, including a teenager, were killed as a result of the morning shelling by the Russian troops of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, as a result of morning shelling by the occupiers of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, 3 people were killed, including a 13-year-old boy, a man, and a woman. A 72-year-old woman was injured," he wrote.

According to Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of the region, Russia fired at Saltivka from the Urahaniv. "Three people who were near the public transport stop died," he wrote.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv: houses of civilians were damaged. PHOTOS

Russians shelled Saltivka in Kharkiv with Urahan. Three people died 01
Russians shelled Saltivka in Kharkiv with Urahan. Three people died 02

Author: 

shoot out (13226) death (1544) Kharkiv (1299) victims (984) Synehubiv (293)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 