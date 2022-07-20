Russians shelled Saltivka in Kharkiv with "Urahan". Three people died. PHOTO

Three people, including a teenager, were killed as a result of the morning shelling by the Russian troops of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, as a result of morning shelling by the occupiers of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, 3 people were killed, including a 13-year-old boy, a man, and a woman. A 72-year-old woman was injured," he wrote.

According to Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of the region, Russia fired at Saltivka from the Urahaniv. "Three people who were near the public transport stop died," he wrote.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv: houses of civilians were damaged. PHOTOS



