Explosions rang out in Odesa. PHOTO

A series of explosions rang out in Odesa during the declared air alarm.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

According to "Dumska", some of the missiles were shot down, but it seems that there are also hits in Odesa itself.

"Stay in shelters," the publication advises city residents.

Explosions rang out in Odesa 01
Explosions rang out in Odesa 02

"Right now there is an air battle in the sky over Odesa and the region. Obviously, the most powerful missile attack since the first day of the war is taking place," the local publication notes.

Explosions rang out in Odesa 03

According to the telegram channel "Suspilne. Odesa", black smoke is visible in the city.

Explosions rang out in Odesa 04

There is currently no official information about the missile attack.

