AFU liberated Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

The village of Stelmakhivka of the Kolomychysk rural community of the Svativ district of the Luhansk region has been liberated from the Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Luhansk RMA.

"It's official: the village of Stelmakhivka of the Kolomychy rural community of the Stvatovo district of the Luhansk region has been liberated from the Russian occupiers," the message reads.

