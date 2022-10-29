Ukraine returned another 50 soldiers and 2 civilians from captivity. Among those released are defenders of "Azovstal" and defenders of CNPP. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, October 29, another exchange of prisoners took place.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, it was possible to free 52 of our people - officers, medics, sergeants, and soldiers.

"Among them are 12 soldiers of the NGU, including two "Azov" fighters, 18 from the Navy, 8 from the SBSU, 9 from the Territorial Defence, 3 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 2 civilians.

"Defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Mariupol, and people who saved lives are returning home. We managed to exchange the chief of the surgical department of the Mariupol military hospital, who was at Azovstal, and a young military surgeon of the 65th military mobile hospital. We are returning a marine whose wife was recently released from captivity, a volunteer from Mariupol with the symbolic surname "Moscow", and also a sailor from Zmiiny Island. Some military personnel captured in the Chornobyl zone will also be at home," Yermak noted.

