Consequences of drone attack in Sevastopol. PHOTOS

Sevastopol Bay was photographed from a satellite after a recent drone attack.

OSINT analyst Benjamin Pitette posted the photos on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Satellite images taken yesterday (November 1 - Channel 24) at 05:35 and 11:06 UTC show two Admiral Hryhorovych-class frigates currently deployed in the Black Sea, moored in the port," the analyst noted.

In the first photo, you can see how the ship was under tow, and after 5 hours, the "Admiral Hryhorovych" class frigate was placed near the mooring wall of Streletska Bay.

It can be assumed that the frigate "Admiral Makarov" is depicted in the frame, however, the nature of the damage cannot be assessed due to the fact that its right side is "hidden" from the satellite.

It is also assumed in the network that "Admiral Makarov" and "Admiral Essen" are depicted in the photo.

Read more: US is concerned that Russian Federation discussed use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine, - NYT