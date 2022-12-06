ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14344 visitors online
News Photo War
21 860 19

Satellite images of effects of explosion at airbase in Kursk. PHOTO

The Planet Labs service published fresh satellite photos of the airbase in Kursk, Russia, where explosions rang out on the morning of December 6.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Schemes.

Satellite images of effects of explosion at airbase in Kursk 01

This morning, the governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Roman Starovoit, announced that there was a fire at the airfield in Kursk - according to him, an oil storage tank caught fire as a result of a drone attack.

Satellite images of effects of explosion at airbase in Kursk 02

See more: Russian Engels-2 air base after explosion on December 5. PHOTOS

Author: 

aerodrome (140) Kursk (733)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 