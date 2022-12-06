Satellite images of effects of explosion at airbase in Kursk. PHOTO

The Planet Labs service published fresh satellite photos of the airbase in Kursk, Russia, where explosions rang out on the morning of December 6.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Schemes.

This morning, the governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Roman Starovoit, announced that there was a fire at the airfield in Kursk - according to him, an oil storage tank caught fire as a result of a drone attack.

