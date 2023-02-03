Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian military shelled several communities in the Donetsk region in the past day.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The previous afternoon, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk - injured 6 people, damaged 18 high-rise buildings, 2 medical facilities, and a school. In the middle of the night, Pokrovsk was shelled, probably from "Smerch" - 7 buildings were damaged, no one was injured," the message reads.

Vuhledar and Novoukrainka are under constant enemy fire. At night, the Russians shelled Kurakhove twice, chaotic shelling of Avdiivka and single shelling of the Mariinka district were recorded.

"One person was killed in the Horlivka direction and 2 were injured in Bakhmut. A high-rise building, a private house, and a shop were damaged in the city. The tense situation remains in the Soledar district: Paraskoviivka, Rozdolivka, and Vasiukivka are under fire - no casualties," Kyrylenko noted.

