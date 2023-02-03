ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13617 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 289 2

Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian military shelled several communities in the Donetsk region in the past day.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The previous afternoon, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk - injured 6 people, damaged 18 high-rise buildings, 2 medical facilities, and a school. In the middle of the night, Pokrovsk was shelled, probably from "Smerch" - 7 buildings were damaged, no one was injured," the message reads.

Vuhledar and Novoukrainka are under constant enemy fire. At night, the Russians shelled Kurakhove twice, chaotic shelling of Avdiivka and single shelling of the Mariinka district were recorded.

"One person was killed in the Horlivka direction and 2 were injured in Bakhmut. A high-rise building, a private house, and a shop were damaged in the city. The tense situation remains in the Soledar district: Paraskoviivka, Rozdolivka, and Vasiukivka are under fire - no casualties," Kyrylenko noted.

Read more: Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, another 6 people were injured, - RMA

Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 01
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 02
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 03
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 04
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 05
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 06
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 07
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 08
Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA 09

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Donetska region (3663) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 