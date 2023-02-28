Ruscists hit Kupiansk, man died, - RMA. PHOTO
The Russian occupiers continue to deliberately attack the civilian infrastructure and peaceful residents of Kharkiv Region.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, Kupiansk was shelled again this morning.
"Residential buildings were destroyed, a kindergarten building was damaged. The city recreation park was also hit. Unfortunately, a 63-year-old civilian man died," Sinegubov informs.
According to him, the danger of repeated shelling remains high.
"Be careful, do not ignore the alarm signals," he appeals to the residents of the region.
