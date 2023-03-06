Occupants shell Nikopol with heavy artillery. PHOTOS
On March 6, Russian occupiers struck Nikopol with heavy artillery.
It was reported by Head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Nikopol came under one hostile attack today, the occupants used heavy artillery.
As a result, three residential buildings and two more outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were also damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured," the statement said.
