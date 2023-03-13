Company commander of 93rd Brigade Oleksandr Basalyha was killed while defending Bakhmut. PHOTO

Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Basalyha (call sign Mongol), a company commander of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in the battle for Bakhmut.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with referene to UNIAN.

At the time of his death, Oleksandr was 31 years old. A native of Dnipro, he was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, and then in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine he defended the country from Russian aggression in Donbas. As a tank gunner, he took part in the battles for Debaltseve as part of the 1st Separate Tank Brigade. In 2016, Oleksandr Basalyha received the Order "For Courage" of the III degree. He was promoted to tank commander as he progressed in his military service.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he began to command a company in the 93rd Brigade. During the Battle of Bakhmut, he was seriously wounded, but recovered and returned to duty. In December 2022, Oleksandr was awarded the Defender of the Fatherland medal.

Watch more: Fighters of 93rd OMBr "Kholodny Yar" leveled enemy’s position and eliminated at least six occupiers. VIDEO