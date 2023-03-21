Enemy fired artillery and launched rocket attack on Avdiivka, - RMA. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk direction, 1 person died and 2 were injured in Avdiivka.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the city was hit by two artillery shells and a rocket attack - houses on 4 streets, the territory of the ACCP, and a food enterprise were damaged. At least 5 houses were damaged in the Ocheretyn community, in particular, Lastochkina was hit by artillery fire and a rocket attack. In the Mariinka district, artillery shelling is taking place in Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, and Heorhiivka.

"In the Horlivka direction, 1 person died and 1 person was injured in Bakhmut. In Kostiantynivka, 3 private houses, a kindergarten, a gas pipeline, and a water pipeline were damaged. In the Soledar district, Vasiukivka and Rozdolivka were under fire. Chaotic shelling was recorded in the Toretsk and Chasiv Yar districts," the message says.

In the Lysychansk direction in Siversk, a kindergarten, and houses on two streets were damaged, there was a lot of noise in Serebrianka.

