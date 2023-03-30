Enemy fired missile at Druzhkivka - RMA. PHOTOS

In the middle of the night, Russians launched a missile attack on Kutuzivka in Dobropil community, damaging two houses. Another rocket hit Druzhkivka, damaging a house.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, sporadic shelling of Avdiivka took place in the Donetsk sector. Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Yelizavetivka were under fire in the Marinka community, with two fires in Yelizavetivka. Kurakhove community suffered 4 attacks, including 2 attacks with cluster munitions from Uragan - 2 houses in Kurakhove and 2 houses in Ostrovske were damaged.

"In the Horlivka direction, 4 civilians were wounded and 2 multi-storey buildings in Bakhmut were damaged. In Soledar community, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka are under fire. It was noisy in Chasovoyarsk community," informed Kyrylenko.

In the Lysychansk direction, a house was damaged in Zakitne of the Lyman community, and sporadic shelling was recorded in the Siverska community.







