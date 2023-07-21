Enemy shelled Kostiantynivka, married couple died. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region around 4:00 a.m. on 21 July, and an investigation into the deaths of 2 people was launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 21 July 2023, at about 4:00, the occupation forces attacked the private sector of Kostiantynivka.

"A Russian army shell hit a residential building and killed a husband and wife. They were 57 and 50 years old. They were sleeping at home at the time of the shelling. About 20 households, the road surface, and a gas pipeline were also damaged," the statement said.

Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.