Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants attacked localities in Donetsk region using aircraft, S-300, Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, and artillery.

This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

18 settlements were under fire: the cities of Avdiivka, Hirnyk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Siversk, the towns of Hostre and Kurakhivka, the villages of Blahodatne, Druzhba, Karpivka, Markove, Novoselivka Persha, Sofiivka, Surove, Toretske, Fedorivka and Chervone.

The occupiers attacked Blahodatne with four FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. There was no information on casualties or damage. The invaders shelled Toretske village of the Shakhivska community with "tornadoes", killing one person and injuring another. A private house was destroyed.

Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with two missiles from the S-300 system. Five apartment buildings, a market, a shopping centre, a water supply system and a power line were damaged.

The Russian army shelled Druzhkivka, the villages of Surove and Sofiivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, one civilian was killed and 7 were wounded. Two private houses and a garage were destroyed. The village of Druzhba was shelled with Grad rockets, a man was wounded. 12 private houses and 2 apartment buildings were damaged.

One person died and another was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Avdiivka. A civilian was killed in Fedorivka. One person was wounded in Siversk.






















