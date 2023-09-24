American entrepreneurs are ready to make large-scale investments in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American entrepreneurs and heads of the largest US foundations.

Zelensky said this oin his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the meeting was attended by Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink, Philippe Hildebrand, Bill Ackman, Barry Sternlicht, Ken Griffin, Jonathan Gray, Eric Schmidt, Robert Kraft, and others.

"We discussed the prospects for business involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction and the implementation of investment projects. American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees. We are working for the victory and rebuilding of Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

