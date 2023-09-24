Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

There are dead and wounded as a result of regular air strikes and shelling of the territory of Kherson region. Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial investigations into criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war have been launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on the morning of 24 September 2023, the Russian military carried out air strikes on a number of settlements in the Beryslav district.

Two civilians were killed in the town of district significance and one of the villages.

At least three people were injured. One of them is a policeman.

Also, around 12:00, enemy troops began shelling Kherson with artillery. Four residents were injured, two of them were hospitalised. The data is being clarified.

Private houses, apartments and a kindergarten were damaged.







Private houses, apartments and a kindergarten were damaged.