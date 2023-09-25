Ruscists fire artillery at centre of Chasiv Yar. PHOTOS
Today, on 25 September, the centre of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region was under fire from Russian artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
As noted, the Russians shelled the city this afternoon - shells hit both the private sector and the area of multi-storey buildings.
"The shelling damaged at least 4 private and 3 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a boiler room and an industrial building. No information on casualties has been received so far," the statement said.
"Chasiv Yar is now one of the most dangerous places to live in Donetsk region. All civilians must evacuate - it is a matter of survival!" the CMA added.
