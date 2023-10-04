ENG
Occupiers carry out air strikes on Orikhiv and Novodarivka, shell 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 22 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military District Administration Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers launched 4 aerial bombs at Orikhiv and Novodarivka, carried out 10 MLRS attacks on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Novodarivka and Stepove, as well as 9 UAV attacks on Huliaipilske, Levadne, Poltavka, Temyrivka and Mali Shcherbaki.

99 artillery shellings took place on the territory of Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne Bilohirya, Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline settlements," the statement said.

