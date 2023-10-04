Occupiers strike at Borova at night, shell 5 districts of Kharkiv region in 24 hours. PHOTO

During the day, Russians massively shelled settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Around midnight, the enemy struck Borova village in Izium district with a pre-launched aerial bomb. A hit was recorded in the centre of the village, a 2-storey residential building, a kindergarten and the building of the employment centre were damaged. An 83-year-old woman sustained light injuries and did not need hospitalisation," the statement said.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district, 5 private residential buildings were damaged. A school building was damaged in the village of Huriiv Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district.

In Ivashky village of Bohodukhiv district, the building of an incubator and a distillery were damaged. Seven private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from RSVF in the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district.

