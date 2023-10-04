Prisoners "sold" non-existent cars to AFU: defrauded soldiers and volunteers. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Prisoners serving time in a Zhytomyr colony for robbery and theft, together with their accomplices from the outside, defrauded military personnel and volunteers by "selling" non-existent cars.

This was reported by the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

"The defendants posted adverts on a social network about the sale of cars and even promised to deliver them to the frontline. However, as soon as they received the money, they stopped getting in touch and disappeared," the statement said.

Read: Number of fraud cases this year has reached historical anti-record - Opendatabot

The criminal scheme involved six prisoners and six people on the outside. They promised cars at prices that were lower than market prices, and thanks to "legends", they easily gained the trust of potential buyers.

"In a telephone conversation with one of the defenders who was interested in the car in the advert, the offender told a fictitious story that his father was also fighting, and that he wanted to help our soldiers and was ready to personally deliver the car to the front line. He asked for a few thousand hryvnias for petrol. Later, the car allegedly "broke down" on the road - and funds were needed to "repair" it. In this way, the fraudsters embezzled from several thousand hryvnias to the full cost of the car," the police said.

Also read: Call center used to extort money from Ukrainians working in Poland blocked in Dnipro

Police identified 22 victims. These are military personnel and volunteers who bought cars for the needs of the Armed Forces. According to investigators, there are many more victims.

Searches were conducted in the Zhytomyr colony, as well as in the places of residence of the fraudsters' accomplices in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr regions.

The organizers and members of the group were served with a notice of suspicion of fraud. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read also on Censor.NET: "Servant of the People Hryvko proposes to motivate 50 thousand prisoners to generate electricity in exchange for reduced sentence - draft law



















