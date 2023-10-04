Russians shelled Nikopol - woman was injured, 10 houses, infrastructure object and power lines were damaged, - Dnipropetrovsk RMA. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Nikopol, which the Russian military carried out during the day, a woman was injured, 10 private houses and several farm buildings were destroyed, infrastructure facilities and power lines were damaged

the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram.

He noted: "Russian inhumans are terrorizing Nikopol again. Today they targeted it with artillery and a kamikaze drone.

Shelling in the morning and afternoon. And in between - a strike by an enemy drone.

A 75-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. She is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

In the city, 10 private houses and several commercial buildings were mutilated. Another one is destroyed. Infrastructure, cars, and power lines were also damaged.

There were no attacks in other areas of the region."

