Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers made 10 strikes on 8 settlements in the Donetsk region. The cities of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, New York, Ocheretyne, the villages of Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke, and Urozhayne were under fire. One civilian was injured. 13 civilian objects were damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian army used aviation, rockets, "Grad" MLRS, and artillery against the civilian population. 6 residential buildings, a medical facility, an overpass, cars, power lines were damaged.

"The Russians shelled Avdiivka with artillery, the shells hit a private house and killed a person. It also became known about another killed civilian who died on October 13 as a result of an airstrike.

Russian troops launched an air and artillery attack on the village of Ocheretyne. A civilian was injured. A medical facility, a private house, and cars were damaged," the report says.

Read more: Shelling of Donetsk region: Adviivka was hit by rockets, Vuhledar and Maksimivka were shelled. There are victims. PHOTOS





















The enemy shelled Novoselivka Persha from artillery. 3 private houses were destroyed. There was no information about the victims.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.