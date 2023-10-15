ENG
News Photo
2 452 3

Occupiers shelled Zolota Balka, about 28 "arrivals" recorded. PHOTOS

The Russian military shelled Zolota Balka in Kherson region, about 28 "arrivals" were recorded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a private house and outbuildings were hit. The building of a kindergarten was also damaged.

Occupiers shelled Zolota Balka, about 28 arrivals recorded 01
Occupiers shelled Zolota Balka, about 28 arrivals recorded 02
Occupiers shelled Zolota Balka, about 28 arrivals recorded 03
Occupiers shelled Zolota Balka, about 28 arrivals recorded 04

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Khersonska region (2086)
