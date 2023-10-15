Occupiers shelled Zolota Balka, about 28 "arrivals" recorded. PHOTOS
The Russian military shelled Zolota Balka in Kherson region, about 28 "arrivals" were recorded.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a private house and outbuildings were hit. The building of a kindergarten was also damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password