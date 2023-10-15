ENG
Enemy attacks Kherson again, power lines damaged

The Russian army continues to attack Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the power lines were damaged again as a result of another arrival.

"The city centre is currently without power. Repairs are underway!" he said.

