ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6574 visitors online
News Photo
1 300 0

Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As noted, in the middle of the night, Russians shelled Sloviansk, damaging a dormitory, but without causing any casualties.

In the Volnovakha sector, Vuhledar and Bohoyavlenka were shelled - no casualties were reported.

"In the Donetsk sector, 2 people died in Pervomaiske of Ocheretyne community. Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka were shelled in the Maryinka community. In the morning, Avdiivka came under massive shelling - two streets were hit. Private houses in Kalynove and Memryk were damaged in Novodonetske community," the statement said.

Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling 01
Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling 02
Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling 03
Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling 04
Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling 05
Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling 06

Also read: Russians attacked Sloviansk, hit a dormitory, no casualties. VIDEO.

In addition, in the Horlivka sector, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses and an educational institution were damaged in Chasovoyarska community. In Diliyivka of Toretsk community, 4 houses were damaged. One person was wounded in Kostyantynivka.

In the Lysychansk sector, 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Siversk, Torske, Zarichne and the outskirts of Lyman were shelled.

According to the JFO, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region and wounded another 1 over the past 24 hours.

shoot out (13264) Donetska region (3762) Slov’yansk (249)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 