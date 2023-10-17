Avdiivka subjected to massive artillery shelling. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As noted, in the middle of the night, Russians shelled Sloviansk, damaging a dormitory, but without causing any casualties.

In the Volnovakha sector, Vuhledar and Bohoyavlenka were shelled - no casualties were reported.

"In the Donetsk sector, 2 people died in Pervomaiske of Ocheretyne community. Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka were shelled in the Maryinka community. In the morning, Avdiivka came under massive shelling - two streets were hit. Private houses in Kalynove and Memryk were damaged in Novodonetske community," the statement said.













In addition, in the Horlivka sector, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses and an educational institution were damaged in Chasovoyarska community. In Diliyivka of Toretsk community, 4 houses were damaged. One person was wounded in Kostyantynivka.

In the Lysychansk sector, 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Siversk, Torske, Zarichne and the outskirts of Lyman were shelled.

According to the JFO, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region and wounded another 1 over the past 24 hours.