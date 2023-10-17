ENG
Russians attack Kherson, explosions heard in Dnipro district. PHOTO

The Russian army is attacking Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank! Explosions are heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army is attacking Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank! Explosions are heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city. Special attention to residents of coastal areas! Move to safer places! Do not stay in the open," he said.

"Russian occupation forces do not stop shooting at civilians in Kherson! So far, we know about one wounded person as a result of the recent shelling of Dniprovsky district. The shelling does not stop! Be careful!" Mrochko added later.

"The occupants shelled Kherson again. There were hits in a residential area. The details are being clarified," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, later wrote in his telegram channel.

