Russian troops attacked Beryslav district of Kherson. PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops attacked the Beryslav district of Kherson region, killing a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The strike was carried out at around 1:15 a.m., with preliminary guided bombs.

"The enemy hit the territory of a private household. The owner, who was in the yard, died from his wounds. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged," the statement said.

