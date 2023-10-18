ENG
Russian troops attacked Beryslav district of Kherson. PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops attacked the Beryslav district of Kherson region, killing a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The strike was carried out at around 1:15 a.m., with preliminary guided bombs.

"The enemy hit the territory of a private household. The owner, who was in the yard, died from his wounds. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged," the statement said.

Russian troops attacked Beryslav district of Kherson 01
Russian troops attacked Beryslav district of Kherson 02
Russian troops attacked Beryslav district of Kherson 03

