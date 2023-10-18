Russian troops attacked Beryslav district of Kherson. PHOTOS
At night, Russian troops attacked the Beryslav district of Kherson region, killing a man.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
The strike was carried out at around 1:15 a.m., with preliminary guided bombs.
"The enemy hit the territory of a private household. The owner, who was in the yard, died from his wounds. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password