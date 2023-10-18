ENG
During day, occupiers shelled five settlements in Donetsk region, one person died. PHOTOS

The occupying forces concentrated their fire on the cities of Avdiivka, Sloviansk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, and the village of Fedorivka.

This was reported by Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk RMA, Censor.NET informs.

1 person died in Netailove of the Ocheretyne district. In the morning, there was a massive shelling of the old part of Avdiivka - 1 person was injured. In the Mariinka district, the Russians launched 4 air-missile strikes on Kostiantynivka and 2 on Paraskoviivka; under artillery fire from Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka.

The enemy directed two S-300 missiles at Sloviansk. 3 private houses, a dormitory, cars were damaged. There were no reports of civilian casualties.

3 houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. In the Lysychansk direction, Siversk and Serebrianka were shelled — a house was damaged. 7 shellings were recorded in the Lyman district.

