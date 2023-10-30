Consequences of shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupiers fired 20 times at the territory of Sumy region.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs .

"Over the past day, Russian troops opened fire on the territory of the region about 20 times. A total of 185 strikes were recorded.



The shelling damaged 3 private households and 2 warehouses," the statement said.

