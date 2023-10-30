Russians attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. PHOTOS

On October 30, the Russian military attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. Myriv and Marhanets communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were also shelled.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA (Regional Military Administration) Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Seven kamikaze drones were directed by the enemy to Nikopol today. They also shelled the city with heavy artillery.



A five-storey building, 18 private houses, 12 outbuildings, 2 cars, solar panels, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. A shop and a building of a religious organization were also damaged.



The Russian army also fired on the Myriv and Marhanets communities," the statement said.

As noted, there were no dead or injured.

