SSU and National Police are investigating Uzhhorod Mayor Andriiiv, - Source. PHOTO

The Security Service and the National Police are conducting investigative actions in Uzhhorod City Hall and in the office of the mayor, former Party of Regions member Bohdan Andriiv.

This was reported by sources in law enforcement agencies, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the circumstances and legality of local deputies' travel abroad during martial law are being checked.

