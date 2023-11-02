Seven multi-storey buildings damaged in Russian shelling of Ochakiv. PHOTOS
At night, Russian troops struck the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. Seven multi-storey buildings, private houses and cars were damaged.
This was reported by the police of Mykolaiv region in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Last night, Russian troops attacked the city of Ochakiv. As a result of enemy shelling, seven multi-storey residential buildings, cars, and dilapidated private houses of local residents were damaged," the statement said.
