Seven multi-storey buildings damaged in Russian shelling of Ochakiv. PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops struck the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. Seven multi-storey buildings, private houses and cars were damaged.

This was reported by the police of Mykolaiv region in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russian troops attacked the city of Ochakiv. As a result of enemy shelling, seven multi-storey residential buildings, cars, and dilapidated private houses of local residents were damaged," the statement said.

