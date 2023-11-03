SSU detains two traitors from occupation "department of social policy of Russian Federation", which operated after Kherson seizure. PHOTO

The Security Service exposed two more traitorous officials as a result of stabilisation measures in the liberated Kherson. One of them tried to flee from justice abroad. However, SSU officers prevented this and detained the offender near the border with the European Union.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.



The defendants were two officials: one from the city department of labour and social protection, and the other from the regional office of the State Property Fund.



As noted, after the capture of the city, the women supported the Russian invaders and were "appointed" to the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There, they were placed in senior "positions" in the ranks of the occupation unit of the "social policy of the Kherson city district".



For example, one of the collaborators headed the "department of information work and document flow". There, she was engaged in the re-issuance of constituent documents in accordance with Russian 'legislation' and was looking for 'personnel' for further employment in the pseudo-institution.

See also Censor.NET: Kyiv resident and Chernihiv resident spied for Russia. They will be imprisoned for 8 years. PHOTO.

Another offender was in charge of the so-called "accruals department". According to the investigation, she threatened local residents with the cancellation of social benefits if they refused to receive Russian passports.



Based on the evidence collected, the offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). Both offenders are currently in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison.

Read: Ukrainians sent 10,000 reports on occupiers' accomplices to eVorog chatbot



