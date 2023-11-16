UOC MP priest bit military man in center of Chernihiv. PHOTOS

A UOC MP priest who came to pick up things from the closed-down Transfiguration Cathedral in the center of Chernihiv got into a fight and bit a military man guarding the church.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication CHEline.

The Transfiguration Cathedral was closed down by the decision of the commission of the Ministry of Culture. Public order is ensured by the military.

Priests of the UOC MP were allowed to go to the cathedral to collect things. At the same time, workers dismantled the old lock on the temple door. This angered representatives of the UOC MP.

"The priest started behaving aggressively, took out his mobile phone and started filming me. He says he will show all of Europe what fascists you are. I asked him not to film me because I am a military man and I cannot be filmed. The priest did not respond to my request and continued to provoke me, all the time repeating something about the fascists. I took his phone away in order to delete the video in which I was present. After that, the priest was set upon me with blows, and then grabbed my hand and bit me," the soldier told reporters.

According to CHEline, the soldier was bitten by priest Andrii Zaburannyi.

