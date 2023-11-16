Sergeant of Ukrainian Military Law-Enforcement Service was detained in Sumy on bribe of 3 thousand dollars for assistance in evading mobilization. PHOTO

In Sumy, law enforcement officers detained a junior sergeant of the Ukrainian Military Law-Enforcement Service while receiving a bribe of $ 3000 for assistance in evading mobilization.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

According to the investigation, for the specified amount, the senior inspector of the Sumy Regional Department of the Ukrainian Military Law-Enforcement Service promised the conscript to resolve the issue of issuing him a military ID with a mark of unfitness for military service, using personal connections with employees of the Sumy Military Recruitment Centre.

A briber is liable to imprisonment for up to five years (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

