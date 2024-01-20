Enemy is concentrating its efforts on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka and unsuccessfully tried to improve tactical position near Zolota Nyva and Verbove - Tarnavsky

After a cheek of significant activity by enemy aircraft, in the last 24 hours, the Russian occupiers did not launch a single airstrike in the Tavria direction.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, instead, the occupiers launched three missile strikes from the S-300 SAM on the Donetsk region and continued to actively use artillery. The enemy is focusing its assault and offensive actions on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka. These are mainly infantry attacks, almost without the use of armored vehicles.

In total, the enemy conducted 49 combat engagements and fired 592 artillery barrages in the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria".

"There was one unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to improve the tactical position south of Zolota Nyva, and there were three in Zaporizhzhia, west of Verbove," Tarnavsky adds.