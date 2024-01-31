Enemy hit Pokrovsk, 6 people were wounded, houses were damaged. PHOTO
On 30 January at about 22.00 the enemy attacked the central part of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. The shelling damaged 5 apartment buildings and injured 6 local residents.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Pokrovsk City Council.
Consequences of the strike on Pokrovsk
As of 8 a.m., the contact center has already received 40 applications regarding the damage to the Pokrovsk residents' homes.
Utility crews are assessing the extent of the damage in Pokrovsk and will begin restoration work.
