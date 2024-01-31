ENG
Consequences of attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region. PHOTOS

Around 23.30 on 30 January, Russian occupants attacked Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, with drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Enemy drones hit the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise and a shop in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. Civilian infrastructure facilities sustained extensive damage.

A 47-year-old local resident was wounded.

Наслідки обстрілів Миколаївщини
Пошкоджені склади у Снігурівці
Обстріл цивільної інфраструктури у Снігурівці
Наслідки обстрілів Снігурівки
Правоохоронці фіксують наслідки
Обстріли Миколаївщини

