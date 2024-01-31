Consequences of attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region. PHOTOS
Around 23.30 on 30 January, Russian occupants attacked Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, with drones
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Enemy drones hit the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise and a shop in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. Civilian infrastructure facilities sustained extensive damage.
A 47-year-old local resident was wounded.
