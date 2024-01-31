Soldier Volodymyr Dyadyura died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO
Defending Ukraine, a soldier, Volodymyr Dyadyura, was killed at the front.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Solonyanska territorial community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Volodymyr Leonidovych Dyadyura, a resident of Solone, a defender of Ukraine, died in the battle for our homeland, showing courage and fortitude," the statement said.
The funeral service will take place tomorrow, 1 February.
