Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region, one person killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled Kherson, Antonivka, Komyshany, Tokarivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Veletynske, Dariivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Stepanivka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Chervonyi Mayak, Kachkarivka, Novoberislav, Lviv, Novokaira, Tyahyntsi, Monastyrske and Bruskinske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

On the morning of 30 January, the occupiers dropped explosive devices from drones in Beryslav. As a result, a 50-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and a gunshot wound to the leg at the site of one of the explosions. A few hours later, the Russian military carried out another drone attack, resulting in fatal injuries to a 35-year-old local resident.

A 47-year-old woman was seriously wounded in Tokarivka as a result of artillery shelling.

As a result of air strikes with guided bombs on Beryslav, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Novokaira, Novoberyslav, Monastyrske, and Chervonyi Maiak, a "point of invincibility", a school, a kindergarten, a car, private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged.

Kherson and its suburbs were under combined shelling by the Russian army. In Dniprovskyi district, a bank building and residential buildings were damaged. A hotel was damaged in Korabelny district.

The enemy shelled Komyshany with artillery, damaging 19 houses and 5 vehicles.

