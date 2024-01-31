Plane crash in Brovary: Resident of Kyiv region, who appropriated phone and bank card of deceased crew member, is suspected. PHOTOS

A resident of Kyiv region is suspected of taking possession of a bank card of the deceased crew member of the plane crash in Brovary. Under the procedural supervision of the Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office, the man was served a notice of suspicion of theft and misappropriation of an official document (Part 4 Article 185, Part 1 Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, in January 2023, after a plane crash in Brovary, the suspect arrived at the scene. Taking advantage of the crowd of people who were helping the victims, he appropriated a mobile phone and a business card holder with a bank card of one of the deceased crew members.

The suspect used the deceased's phone to access his accounts. He withdrew money from ATMs, cash registers and spent it on online entertainment. The amount of damage is being established.

The debiting of funds from the current and credit accounts became known during the inheritance process. The victim's wife filed a statement with law enforcement.

Watch more: "Incomplete Flight: film about death of Monastyrskyi and his team members is released. VIDEO

A motion to impose a measure of restraint on the suspect has been filed with the court.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Brovary District Department of the National Police in Kyiv region.

The plane crash in Brovary

On 18 January 2023, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility in Brovary. Later it became known that the helicopter had crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later, it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was killed in the crash. According to updated information, after identification, 14 dead people were found at the crash site, including 1 child and 9 people on board. Twenty-five people were injured.

The investigation into the crash totalled 163 volumes, and the victims, suspects and their representatives are now being familiarised with them.