Day in Tauria sector: enemy conducted 77 attacks and lost over 480 troops and 34 units of equipment

In the operational zone of OSGT "Tavria" last day, the enemy launched 21 air strikes, conducted 77 assault actions and carried out 732 artillery attacks.

This was reported in the telegram-channel by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in certain areas.

"The total enemy losses over the past day amounted to 483 people and 34 pieces of military equipment (excluding UAVs), including 5 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 7 cars and 5 pieces of special equipment. Among the destroyed weapons of the Russians there are 3 electronic warfare stations 'Harpia'. Our soldiers also hit and destroyed one ammunition depot," Tarnavskyi said.

