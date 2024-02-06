ENG
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTOS

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has arrived in Kyiv on a visit. He has already met with the heads of the Ministry of Energy, SNRIU, and Energoatom.

According to Censor.NET, Grossi reported this on the social network X.

"Before my visit to ZNPP, I am pleased to meet with Energy Minister Halushchenko, Regulator (Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine - ed.) Korikov and Energoatom representative Kotin and exchange views on Ukraine's NPPs," he said.

Grossi added that the IAEA, which is present at each site, "remains steadfast in maintaining the safety and security of these facilities".

