Russians shell agricultural enterprise on border of Chernihiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Russian army fired on the civilian population of the border area. A civilian agricultural enterprise in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district came under attack.

As a result of the shelling, the company's buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured," the statement said.

