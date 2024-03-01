Ruscists shelled Vovchansk: Man wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. A man was wounded as a result of the shelling.
This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, at about 11:00 a.m., the Russians attacked the city. At least 30 explosions were heard.
As a result of the shelling, private houses were damaged, and a local resident born in 1956 was wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password