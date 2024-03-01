Ruscists shelled Vovchansk: Man wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. A man was wounded as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, at about 11:00 a.m., the Russians attacked the city. At least 30 explosions were heard.

As a result of the shelling, private houses were damaged, and a local resident born in 1956 was wounded.

