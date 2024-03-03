Six Ukrainians injured in car accident in Poland. PHOTO

Twenty people, including six Ukrainian citizens, were injured when a car drove into a crowd in the centre of the Polish city of Szczecin on Friday afternoon.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the governor of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Adam Rudawski, Gazeta Wyborcza reports.

"In total, we have 20 victims aged between five and 62 years. Among the wounded are six children, six of the victims are citizens of Ukraine," Rudavsky said.

According to him, two of the victims, aged 22 and 58, are in critical condition, while four others are in serious condition. The victims were taken to seven hospitals in the region.

The rescue operation involved 18 rescue teams and 70 police officers.

According to the Consul of Ukraine in Gdansk, Oleksandr Plodistyi, the injured Ukrainians include four women and a man aged 20 to 42, as well as a five-year-old boy.

"They sustained injuries of varying severity and are in three hospitals. The 41-year-old woman is in critical condition, and her five-year-old child was also injured and suffered a concussion," Plodisty said.

According to him, today the doctor said that the woman's condition, which is critical, has stabilised and there is no threat to their lives. The injured child will stay in the same hospital with his mother for another 2-3 days, and family friends are taking care of him.

The rest of the Ukrainians are in a stable condition and their lives are not in danger.

The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Szczecin Henrik Kolodiy, together with the Governor of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, visited the victims and talked to the doctors.

According to Plodisty, Ukrainians receive all the medical care they need. He noted that any payment for treatment is out of the question, although one of the women does not have Polish health insurance because she came from Germany.

"There is no question of payment, because the reasoning is clear: it is force majeure, which could not be calculated, they are victims of a crime," stated the Consul of Ukraine in Gdansk.

As noted, on 1 March, a 33-year-old resident of Szczecin drove a Ford car into people crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing, then into pedestrians on the sidewalk. He did not brake, the car was travelling at a speed of 30-40 km/h. The driver tried to flee the scene, causing a four-car accident that also injured people.

According to police, the attacker deliberately drove into the pedestrians. The man was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and had been treated in a psychiatric hospital in recent years. On Saturday, the local prosecutor's office arrested the attacker for three months. He is charged with attempted murder of multiple persons, causing a road accident, fleeing the scene of an accident and causing injuries.